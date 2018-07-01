Mo. Press Association Seeks Veto of Records Bill

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Press Association opposes a measure that would allow convicts to keep certain court records private.

MPA Director Doug Crews says the organization has asked Gov. Jay Nixon to veto the measure because it would close records that are important when employers and the public need to learn about someone's background and character.

The language in the measure that would expunge criminal records would apply to several crimes, including trespassing, peace disturbance and being drunk in church.

Nixon has until mid-July to complete action on bills passed during this year's Legislature.

Crews told The Columbia Daily Tribune that the MPA holds that court records should be open, "and that would include what happened last year and what happened 20 years ago."