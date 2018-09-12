Mo. Prison Inmate Charged with 120 New Counts

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - A 33-year-old man serving four years in a Missouri prison for second-degree statutory rape has been charged with 60 new counts each of first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports Daniel J. Myers is accused of committing the new crimes between January 2003 and December 2007 in Livingston County, while he lived in St. Joseph and Chillicothe.

Myers pleaded guilty in 2010 statutory rape charges in Caldwell County and is being held in Farmington Correctional Center.

The new charges were filed Feb. 1 in Livingston County, where county prosecutor Adam Warren will handle the case.