Mo. Proposal Targets Collection of Cellphone Data

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker is proposing a state constitutional amendment intended to cut down on the government's ability to get data about people's phone calls.

Sen. Rob Schaaf wants to amend a section of the Missouri Constitution that already requires specific warrants to be issued before law enforcement officers can search places or seize things.

Schaaf's proposal would add "electronic communications and data" to the list of items protected from unreasonable searches and seizures.

Schaaf is a Republican from St. Joseph. He said the intent is to require a warrant before law enforcement agencies can listen in on cellphone conversations. The measure is prompted by revelations that the National Security Agency has accessed the telephone records of millions of Americans.