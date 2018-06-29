Mo Proposal Would Alter Standards For Initiatives

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are considering whether initiative petition canvassers should have to collect signatures from throughout state to qualify for the ballot.

Currently, initiative supporters must get signatures equal to 5 percent of the votes cast in the last gubernatorial election, from two-thirds of the congressional districts. That threshold rises to 8 percent if they are proposing a change to the state constitution. Supporters often concentrate on districts with the largest cities.

A proposed constitutional amendment that has passed the House and faces a Monday hearing in a Senate committee would require signatures from all congressional districts. But the number needed would drop to 3.25 percent of the votes cast in the last gubernatorial election for a statutory measure and 5.25 percent for a constitutional amendment.