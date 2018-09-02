Mo. Regulators Agree on Solar Rebates

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri utility regulators have signed off an agreement involving Ameren Missouri over solar rebates.

Ameren Missouri asked the Public Service Commission last month for permission to suspend payment of the rebates.

The agreement approved Wednesday calls for the utility to continue the rebates up to a maximum of nearly $92 million. Ameren had paid nearly $22 million from August 2012 through October of this year.

Other parties to the agreement included the Missouri Solar Energy Industries Association and the state office that represents utility customers before the PSC.

A 2008-voter approved law requires investor-owned utilities to derive a certain percentage of their electric generation from renewable resources. It caps rate increases derived from that measure at 1 percent.