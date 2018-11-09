Mo. Regulators Mull Changes For Problem Gamblers
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri regulators are studying revisions in a rule that lets problem gamblers get themselves banned from casinos for life.
The Missouri Gaming Commission on Wednesday voted to move forward with proposed changes in the 15-year-old self-exclusion program. The revised rule would let people remove themselves from the exclusion list after five years. They could choose later to go back on the list, but doing so would mean a lifetime ban from casinos.
The revisions have been proposed as rule changes, so it would take months before the policy could take effect. The commission will take public comments on the proposal from Oct. 3 to Nov. 1.
(Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
More News
Grid
List
(CNN) -- Taking on epidemic levels of teen e-cigarette use, the US Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released new vehicle registration information related to a missing 6-year-old boy on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The second snowfall of the season could be underway for mid-Missouri. KOMU 8's weathercaster Matt Beckwith said people... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday invoked extraordinary national security powers to deny asylum to migrants who enter... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Protestors rallied Thursday night around the country in support of protecting the Robert Mueller investigation. The rally came... More >>
in
HARRISON COUNTY, Mo - The Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force found 11 dead horses Thursday and rescued... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - With an unseasonably early blast of winter weather on its way, local officials in charge of keeping the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Educators in the Missouri State Teacher's Association will work through new bylaws adopted by the association, and recommendations... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Republicans picked Caleb Rowden as Senate majority leader. He lives in... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD - The man at the helm of a duck boat that sank on Table Rock Lake during a sudden... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested a man after he barricaded himself in a home on the 700 block of Demaret... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Diocese of Jefferson City released a full list of all religious members credibly accused of sexual... More >>
in
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Using a smoke bomb and a handgun, a hooded former Marine dressed all in black... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Heart of Missouri United Way will host a Financial Stability and Economic Mobility Community Summit on Thursday morning.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City leaders will host an event Thursday to unveil a new service for those who use a wheelchair.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police, fire and EMS personnel responded to at least a dozen overdoses involving synthetic marijuana Wednesday. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- While Missouri voted red overall in the midterms, green also won. The state is the 32nd to legalize... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Lack of funding and construction are among the reasons no new tornado shelters are on the horizon for... More >>
in