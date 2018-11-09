Mo. Regulators Mull Changes For Problem Gamblers

Wednesday, August 24 2011
By: Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri regulators are studying revisions in a rule that lets problem gamblers get themselves banned from casinos for life.

The Missouri Gaming Commission on Wednesday voted to move forward with proposed changes in the 15-year-old self-exclusion program. The revised rule would let people remove themselves from the exclusion list after five years. They could choose later to go back on the list, but doing so would mean a lifetime ban from casinos.

The revisions have been proposed as rule changes, so it would take months before the policy could take effect. The commission will take public comments on the proposal from Oct. 3 to Nov. 1.

(Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

