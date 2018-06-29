Mo. Rep. Fowler Appointed to Parole Board

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Rep. Dennis Fowler has been appointed by the governor to the state Board of Probation and Parole.

Gov. Jay Nixon announced Fowler's appointment Friday - the same day that he also appointed state Sen. Ryan McKenna to a spot in his administration as the labor department director.

Fowler is a Navy veteran who worked in law enforcement for 38 years before winning election to the House in 2012. The Republican from the rural town of Advance represented the 151st District in southeast Missouri.

His appointment to the Board of Probation and Parole will be subject to Senate confirmation.