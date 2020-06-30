Mo. Rep. Ross to Chair Panel on Regulations
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Republican state House member from south-central Missouri will lead a new committee looking into government regulations.
Rep. Robert Ross, of Yukon, was chosen as chairman of the panel by House Speaker Tim Jones.
Jones wants the committee to identify ways to reduce regulations affecting Missouri businesses, farmers and individuals. He said the committee is based partly on an office created by Florida Gov. Rick Scott that reviewed thousands of state regulations and identified many that could be repealed.
Ross said he wants to find ways to "minimize government interference in our lives" and remove regulations that "stifle growth and opportunity."
