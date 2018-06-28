Mo. Rep. Smith Raises $250K in First Full Quarter

JEFFERSON CITY - Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith says he raised more than $250,000 in his first few months in office as he prepares for another campaign next year.



Smith won a special election in June to succeed U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson, who resigned earlier this year. But Smith could face a challenge in the Republican primary as he seeks re-election in 2014.



Republican Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder already has said he may run against Smith.



On Tuesday, Smith's campaign said he raised $254,000 from July through September. After expenses, Smith reported $159,000 remaining in his account as of Sept. 30.



Kinder reported $57,000 in his lieutenant governor's campaign committee. He would have to start from scratch with a new federal campaign committee if he chooses to run for the U.S. House.