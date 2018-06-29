Mo. Reports 2 Cases of Intestinal Illness

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri health officials say they've been notified of two cases of intestinal illness from cyclospora.

The state Department of Health and Senior Services said Friday the reports came from health providers in Jackson County and southwest Missouri's Taney County.

The agency is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine if Missouri's cases are linked to suspected outbreaks in several other states. The CDC says most of the reported illnesses occurred from mid-June to early July.

Missouri officials have not yet confirmed the source of the illnesses. Cyclospora infections are mostly found in tropical or subtropical countries and have been linked to imported fresh produce in past instances.

Health providers advise people with diarrhea, severe stomach cramps or nausea to seek medical attention.