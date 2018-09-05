MO Revenues Higher Than Last Year

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - State revenues remain higher than expected for the year but dipped slightly for the month. With just one more month remaining in the fiscal year, state coffers are 4.9 percent higher than last year. Revenues in May 2007 were 1.5 percent less than in May 2006. Much of that drop came because tax refunds last month were almost 25 percent higher than a year ago. State officials' revenue projection counts on revenue to grow by about four percent.