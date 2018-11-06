Mo. Revenues Up 2.8 Percent At Budget Midpoint

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri revenues have grown by slightly less than 3 percent through the first half of the state's budget year.

Figures released Thursday by the state Office of Administration show Missouri's general revenues stood at nearly $3.9 billion at the end of December. That was up more than $100 million from the same period a year earlier - a growth rate of 2.8 percent.

Missouri's 2014 fiscal year began last July and ends this coming June 30.

Individual income tax collections mirrored the growth rate in total revenues. Sales taxes grew at a faster rate of 6.4 percent.

Corporate taxes, which comprise a smaller portion of the budget, were up nearly 22 percent compared with the first half of the previous fiscal year.