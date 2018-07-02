Mo. River Flooding Heading to Central Missouri

CARROLLTON (AP) - Flooding along the Missouri River has headed eastward toward central Missouri, but officials say so far it doesn't appear to be as threatening as it was in northwest Missouri.

Floodwaters nearly overran levees in Ray County, and sandbagging and levee repairs continued near Orrick and Hardin. Tom Waters,president of the Missouri Levee and Drainage District, told The Kansas City Star that a section of levee in Carroll County has also been damaged.



But he said the effect in mid-Missouri would not likely be as bad as it has been in northwest Missouri, where it displaced hundreds of people and flooded thousands of acres of farmland.

Amtrak has also suspended some of its service between Kansas City and St. Louis because of flooding along tracks in the region.