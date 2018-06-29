Mo. S&T Wins Second Place in EPA Challenge

ROLLA - The Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla has won an award in a national competition sponsored by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA said in a release Monday that Missouri S&T won second place in the small-institution category in the agency's Campus RainWorks Challenge. The competition aims to inspire young landscape architects and planners to develop systems that reduce stormwater pollution.

Missouri S&T's design includes a green roof, a rain garden, and permeable pavement projects. The plan involves using university projects in campus stormwater management to cut down on problems in Frisco Lake.

The EPA says it received 218 teams competed. Their submissions were reviewed by EPA, the American Society of Landscape Architects, the Water Environment Federation and the American Society of Civil Engineers.