Mo. School Accreditation Changes Could Be on Hold

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A top Missouri education official plans to recommend that the State Board of Education withdraw a proposal to make sweeping changes in how the state accredits its public schools.

State Education Commissioner Chris Nicastro says there appears to be a lack of understanding about the proposal and that more time is needed to meet with educators, parents and community leaders. The board is set to meet Wednesday.

The proposal adds new statewide tests, including an end-of-high-school exam, and requires the state to better monitor how their graduates fare in college. Districts also would be reviewed annually instead of once every five years and would be required to report a host of new details on everything from their early childhood programs to the percentage of students completing federal financial aid forms.