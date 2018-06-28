Mo. School Leaders Release Education "Vision"

JEFFERSON CITY - Expanding access to preschool is among the priorities of a group of Missouri school board members and superintendents. The Missouri Public Education Vision Project Report is a joint effort of the Missouri School Boards' Association and the Missouri Association of School Administrators. They spent the past year working on the project.

Their recommendations include access for every Missouri family to a voluntary, free, quality preschool program. Other recommendations include tailoring instruction to the individual needs of students, using "excellent" salaries and benefits to attract and retain good teachers and providing "an adequate and equitable school finance system."

The two education groups plan to distribute the report to legislators, state agencies and community leaders throughout the state.