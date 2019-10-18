Mo. Secretary of State Accuses Texas Gov. of "Job Poaching"

6 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Thursday, August 22 2013 Aug 22, 2013 Thursday, August 22, 2013 7:48:00 PM CDT August 22, 2013 in News
By: Christine Roto, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander sent a letter to Texas Gov. Rick Perry Thursday morning explaining his dismay for the recent ads the governor chose to run throughout Missouri.

The television and radio ads list reasons why Missourians should move to Texas for more jobs and growth.

Gov. Perry recently announced support for Missouri lawmakers trying to override Mo. Gov. Jay Nixon's veto of a tax cut bill. His ad also claims this is why Missourians should move to Texas.

"Unfortunately, your governor vetoed a bill that would have cut taxes and controlled wasteful spending, making Missouri more competitive. Now, vetoing a tax cut is the same thing as raising taxes. But there is a state where businesses flourish and jobs are created ...Texas," Gov. Perry said in the ad.

Nixon's spokesperson Scott Holste said he isn't aware if Gov. Nixon has seen the ad yet, but Holste did have some words for the Texas governor.

"While he is here, Gov. Perry may want to go shopping, as Missouri's sales tax rate is a full two percentage points lower than Texas'. We also have a more competitive corporate tax structure, lower property taxes and higher student test scores. Indeed, Gov. Perry's ad is right about one thing: House Bill 253 would make Missouri more like Texas, with higher sales taxes, higher property taxes and under-performing schools," Holste said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Click here to view the full ad.

More News

Grid
List

County-wide plan for workforce development in discussion
County-wide plan for workforce development in discussion
COLUMBIA - Leaders from several organizations from around Boone County gathered Friday to talk about various county-wide goals. The... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 11:10:00 AM CDT October 18, 2019 in Top Stories

3 killed, 2 arrested after Kansas City shooting
3 killed, 2 arrested after Kansas City shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in a Kansas City neighborhood. Police spokesman... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 11:01:00 AM CDT October 18, 2019 in Continuous News

Man arrested after drugs found during traffic stop.
Man arrested after drugs found during traffic stop.
COLUMBIA - A man was arrested Thursday evening after police found dangerous drugs during a routine traffic stop. The arrest... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 4:29:00 AM CDT October 18, 2019 in News

Jefferson City project aims to remove barriers for homeless
Jefferson City project aims to remove barriers for homeless
JEFFERSON CITY - The fifth annual Project Homeless Connect begins Friday. The event provides support for those experiencing homelessness,... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 3:23:00 AM CDT October 18, 2019 in News

Columbia delegation set to travel to Japanese sister city
Columbia delegation set to travel to Japanese sister city
COLUMBIA - Sixteen Columbians will travel to Columbia's Japanese sister city, Hakusan City, to reaffirm the relationship between the two... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 Friday, October 18, 2019 2:29:00 AM CDT October 18, 2019 in News

LGBTQ community fights back against Columbia church's sermon
LGBTQ community fights back against Columbia church's sermon
COLUMBIA — After a controversial sermon at The Crossing on Sunday, the LGBTQ community is calling for those involved to... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 Thursday, October 17, 2019 7:41:00 PM CDT October 17, 2019 in News

Princeton Review names MU one of the best colleges
Princeton Review names MU one of the best colleges
COLUMBIA - The Princeton Review named the University of Missouri to three of its "best" lists. MU made the... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 Thursday, October 17, 2019 6:16:51 PM CDT October 17, 2019 in News

Get paid $1,000 to watch Disney movies, plus a free year of Disney+
Get paid $1,000 to watch Disney movies, plus a free year of Disney+
Walt Disney once said, "All dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them." If your dream... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 Thursday, October 17, 2019 5:25:44 PM CDT October 17, 2019 in News

Some Landmark Bank positions to be eliminated after merger
Some Landmark Bank positions to be eliminated after merger
COLUMBIA - Simmons Bank, the Arkansas-based bank which bought Landmark Bank over the summer, confirmed some positions will be eliminated.... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 Thursday, October 17, 2019 5:01:00 PM CDT October 17, 2019 in News

Former sheriff's deputy pleads guilty to child pornography
Former sheriff's deputy pleads guilty to child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - Former Camden County sheriff's deputy Leonard Jerome Wilson pleaded guilty earlier today to receiving child pornography as... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 Thursday, October 17, 2019 4:15:00 PM CDT October 17, 2019 in News

Grand jury indicts Boonville man for child molestation
Grand jury indicts Boonville man for child molestation
BOONVILLE - A grand jury indicted a man on October 11 for one count of child molestation. Robert Bosma,... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 Thursday, October 17, 2019 3:33:00 PM CDT October 17, 2019 in News

High Point school district arms select teachers in effort to protect students
High Point school district arms select teachers in effort to protect students
HIGH POINT- In an effort to increase safety at school, High Point school district recently began arming select teachers. ... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 Thursday, October 17, 2019 2:21:00 PM CDT October 17, 2019 in News

Annual report reveals Columbia Public Schools performance
Annual report reveals Columbia Public Schools performance
COLUMBIA - Missouri school districts found out Thursday how well they performed over the last school year following the release... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 Thursday, October 17, 2019 2:17:00 PM CDT October 17, 2019 in News

New center aims to keep recently released inmates on the right path
New center aims to keep recently released inmates on the right path
COLUMBIA - Leaders of a support group say their new "Reentry Opportunity Center" will help give recently released inmates the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 Thursday, October 17, 2019 1:46:00 PM CDT October 17, 2019 in News

Fulton man arrested in drug raid
Fulton man arrested in drug raid
FULTON - A man has been arrested after drug bust earlier this morning in Fulton. Antonio Jerome Beard, 43,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 Thursday, October 17, 2019 1:36:00 PM CDT October 17, 2019 in News

Missouri unemployment falls in the past month
Missouri unemployment falls in the past month
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri unemployment has decreased a tenth of a percent in the past month according to a new... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 Thursday, October 17, 2019 1:10:00 PM CDT October 17, 2019 in News

Man ordered to repay settlement from jail injury lawsuit
Man ordered to repay settlement from jail injury lawsuit
COLUMBIA (AP) — A judge has ordered a man to repay most of a $2 million settlement he received after... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 Thursday, October 17, 2019 12:50:00 PM CDT October 17, 2019 in News

Rep. Elijah Cummings, key figure in Trump investigations, dies at 68
Rep. Elijah Cummings, key figure in Trump investigations, dies at 68
(CNN) -- Rep. Elijah Cummings, a longtime Maryland Democrat and key figure leading investigations into President Donald Trump, has died... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, October 17 2019 Oct 17, 2019 Thursday, October 17, 2019 10:04:01 AM CDT October 17, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 65°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
2pm 69°
3pm 70°
4pm 70°
5pm 68°