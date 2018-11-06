Mo. Senate Backs Extra Fines in Accident Zones

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Drivers who speed past police responding to traffic accidents could face stiffer penalties under legislation approved by the Missouri Senate.

The bill passed Thursday would levy higher fines on motorists who commit traffic violations in emergency response zones on Missouri's roads. Speeding in such areas could net an extra $250 fine, or $1,000 if the motorist is going at least 15 mph too fast. That fine could rise to $5,000 if an emergency responder is injured and $10,000 if he or she is killed.

The new provisions are intended to protect police, firefighters, ambulance personnel, tow truck drivers and other emergency personnel.

Supporters of the legislation noted that Missouri already has enhanced penalties for traffic violations in highway construction zones.

The Senate bill now goes to the House.