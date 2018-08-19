Mo. Senate Backs Sex Assault Treatment Requirement

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate has approved legislation requiring people convicted of sexual assault to complete a state treatment program before they qualify for probation or parole.

Republican Sen. Mike Kehoe, of Jefferson City, told senators Thursday his bill would keep convicts from committing more crimes and returning to prison.

The treatment program aims to prevent future sexual assaults. Currently, convicts can complete the program after they are granted early release.

The bill would also forbid people convicted of sex crimes against children from living within 1,000 feet of any residence, business or church that claims to be a child care facility. Currently, the 1,000-foot rule only applies to some child care centers that meet a specific definition.

The bill now goes to the House.