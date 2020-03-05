Mo. Senate candidates can't name minimum wage
ST. LOUIS (AP) - None of Missouri's Republican candidates for U.S. Senate could identify the current federal minimum wage during a radio debate in St. Louis.
KMOX (http://cbsloc.al/FObMnr ) sponsored the debate Friday among Congressman Todd Akin, businessman John Brunner and former Missouri Treasurer Sarah Steelman. All three were asked to state the current federal minimum wage - which is $7.25.
Brunner said he did not know. Steelman said it was $7.50. Akin said he was guessing it was around $6 or $7 but that he did not know the exact figure.
The three Republicans are competing for the right to challenge Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in November.
