Mo. Senate Committee Takes Up "Prevailing Wage"

JEFFERSON CITY - Republican senators are making another push to alter the wages paid by government entities for public works projects.

One proposal considered by a Missouri Senate committee Tuesday would eliminate the "prevailing wage" altogether.

Missouri calculates the prevailing wage for various construction trades in each county based on surveys of wages already paid on jobs.

The measure's sponsor, Sen. Dan Brown, of Rolla, told the panel the current wage calculation does not adequately reflect construction wage rates in rural Missouri, thus driving up a project's cost.

Another bill would keep the prevailing wage intact, but would use a federal database to set the guidelines for projects in rural counties.