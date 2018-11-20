Mo. Senate Confirms Picks for Agencies, Ed. Board

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate has confirmed two of Gov. Jay Nixon's choices to lead state agencies.

The Senate confirmed Richard Fordyce as director of the Agriculture Department and Mike Downing to head the Economic Development Department on Thursday.

Senators also signed off on three nominations, including two former school administrators, to the State Board of Education.

Fordyce, of Bethany, has been chairman of the Missouri State Soil and Water Districts Commission since 2008 and was president of the Harrison County Farm Bureau from 1993 to 2010. Downing became the acting director of economic development in April 2013. He previously served as the agency's deputy director of business development.

All of the appointees had been serving in their positions but needed Senate confirmation to keep their jobs.