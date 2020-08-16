Mo. Senate Could Resume Debate on Criminal Code
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Senate leaders say the chamber could continue debate this week on a proposed overhaul of the state's criminal laws despite Gov. Jay Nixon's reservations.
Nixon's office has said the 1,100-page bill should be broken down into a series of bills rather than one large package. The legislation's sponsors say they are continuing to work on a version that has been pared down to 700 pages.
Senators began debating the measure in mid-March. They stopped over concerns that Nixon would veto the bill and said they would not resume debate until the Democratic governor indicates support.
The legislation would create new classes of felonies and misdemeanors, and reorganize crimes to fit the new punishment scale.
