Mo. Senate Endorses Changes to Voting Machines

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate has endorsed legislation that would require local elections authorities to phase out the use of some electronic voting machines.

Under the bill, voters could only use electronic machines that produce a paper trail of marked votes. All other types of electronic voting machines currently in use for elections could still be used, but could not be replaced once they malfunction.

The legislation given first-round approval Monday also declares the paper ballot as the official ballot of Missouri elections. It needs one more Senate vote before moving to the House.

The bill is sponsored by Republican Sen. Brian Nieves, of Washington.