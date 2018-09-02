Mo. Senate Endorses Crack Down on Welfare Abuse

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate has advanced a bill outlawing use of electronic welfare benefit cards at casinos, liquor stores or adult-entertainment establishments.

The bill would also bar the cards from being used to buy products primarily marketed for adults.

The measure would comply with a 2012 federal law requiring states to adopt such prohibitions or risk losing welfare dollars.

People spending electronic benefits improperly would be required to reimburse the welfare program. Casinos, liquor stores or other businesses that accept electronic benefit transfers on prohibited items could face fines more than $1,000.

The measure received first-round approval Wednesday and needs one more vote before moving to the House. It is sponsored by Republican Sen. Will Kraus, of Lee's Summit.