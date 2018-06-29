Mo. Senate Endorses Healthy Eating Program

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Legislation to give food stamps users an incentive to buy healthy foods at farmers markets has been endorsed from the by the Missouri Senate.

Under the bill advanced Tuesday, the state would create a test program for participating markets where food stamp users could be reimbursed up to $10 per week for buying meat, fruit and vegetables.

The provision was attached to a broader bill that would give a state and local sales tax exemption for goods purchased at farmers markets.

Supporters say the reimbursement program would cut down on obesity in low-income households and reduce costs for obesity-related illnesses.

The bill needs one more affirmative vote before moving to the House.