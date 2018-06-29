Mo. Senate Endorses Limit on Government Vacancies

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's lieutenant governor would be responsible for filling positions in state agencies and boards if the governor doesn't do so fast enough under legislation endorsed by the Senate.

The proposed constitutional amendment would allow the lieutenant governor to nominate people for a government vacancy if 90 days elapse with no action by the governor. Missouri elects its governor and lieutenant governor separately.

Senate Republicans have expressed frustration over the time taken by Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon to fill government posts. The current lieutenant governor, Peter Kinder, is a Republican. Nixon has said it takes time to find the right people.

The measure needs one more vote in the Senate before moving to the House. It would need to be approved by Missouri voters in November to take effect.