Mo. Senate Endorses Payday Loan Changes

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate has endorsed legislation that would prohibit borrowers from getting a renewal on payday loans.

State law currently allows borrowers to renew their loans six times. A payday loan can be no larger than $500 and can run only from 14 to 31 days.

The legislation was given first-round approval Wednesday by voice vote. It needs another affirmative vote to move to the state House.

Sponsoring Sen. Mike Cunningham, a Rogersville Republican, says his bill would prevent borrowers from getting into a trap by continuing to renew a loan and accumulate interest. His bill would give borrowers an extended time period to pay back a loan with no additional interest or fees.