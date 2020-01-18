Mo Senate Ends Stalemate, Passes $24B Budget

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate has signed off on a $24 billion budget that gives a raise to state workers and avoids cuts to a blind health care program.

Senate passage of the budget came early Wednesday after a coalition of nine Republican senators dropped a two-day stalling effort. The senators gained several concessions, but their changes did relatively little to the bottom line of the budget.

The budget would provide a 2 percent raise for tens of thousands of state workers earning up to $45,000 annually.

Senators also decided to continue funding a program that provides free health coverage to 2,800 blind residents. A House version of the budget would have cut the program.

The Senate and House still must reconcile their differences and pass a final budget by May 11.