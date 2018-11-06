Mo. Senate Makes Cuts to DOR Budget Amid Controversy

JEFFERSON CITY - While the Senate took up the state's budget Monday evening, the Office of Administration IT department saw deep cuts and the Department of Motor Vehicle's budget was wiped to zero.

Sen. Kurt Schaefer, R-Columbia, the Appropriations Chairman, said the committee needs a commitment from the departments involved to stop scanning licenses and sharing information before they can get their funding back.

The senator made the threat to cut the funding a few weeks ago when the situation was unfolding. In justifying the cuts, Schaefer said the purpose of the database is to ultimately share it with other states.

"I think before we do that we need to have a public discussion of what people want," said Schaefer. "Because what I've heard from people from going around the state is that people don't want that. They want a driver's license, they want security in the procedure, but they don't want to have to give up all their privacy to do it."

Jolie Justus, D-Jackson County, questioned the necessity of the cuts and said there needs to be balance in his decision.

"My concern is, what if you are never satisfied with their reasoning?" asked Justus.

Schaefer said once the investigation develops and his questions are answered by the departments in the next few weeks, then the budget cuts can be reconsidered.