Mo. Senate May Take Up State Budget Proposals

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's proposed budget could get an airing this week in the state Senate. At issue are funding decisions both for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, and for the next fiscal year.

Some Republican senators so far have prevented a vote on legislation pumping an additional $189 million of federal money into public schools. The money largely would be used to shore up gaps in state funding this year and to allow schools to receive steady funding next year. Also pending before the Senate is Missouri's proposed $23 billion operating budget for next year. As endorsed by a Senate committee, that plan would restore part of the cuts that had been proposed for school busing aid and for public colleges and universities.