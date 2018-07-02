Mo. Senate OKs Advances Move to Shrink House

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri state senators have endorsed a proposed constitutional amendment that would reduce the size of the state House of Representatives.

The Senate measure would cut the current 163 House districts to 103, effective with the redrawing of districts following the 2020 census. The change in the Missouri Constitution would have to be approved in a statewide vote.

Senators gave the proposal first-round approval Monday. It needs another vote before moving to the House. Sponsoring Sen. Jim Lembke, a Republican from St. Louis, says shrinking the House could save several million dollars. But some lawmakers worry about reducing the power of rural areas and whether constituents would be adequately represented.

A similar proposal has been considered in a Missouri House committee.