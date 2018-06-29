Mo. Senate Panel Backs Cuts to Social Services

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri Senate committee is looking for ways to restore a health care program for the blind. But it also is proposing cuts to other social services.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Kurt Schaefer said Thursday that he's still working on a plan to restore all or part of a $30 million blind benefits program that was eliminated in the House version of the budget.

The Senate committee has been freeing money by making cuts in other areas. Its budget plan eliminates a nearly $12 million pool of money used by the state's foster care system.

It also cuts $2 million and 40 workers from offices that determine eligibility for various social services benefits. And the Senate committee plan eliminates training money for staff in the Department of Social Services.