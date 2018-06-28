Mo. Senate Panel Backs Reinstatement of Water Fees

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A Missouri Senate committee has endorsed a plan to reinstate fees charged to developers, businesses and farmers for permits to discharge wastewater into streams and lakes. The fees expired at the end of 2010, reducing the funding for Missouri's water regulatory efforts.

A bill approved Thursday by the Senate commerce and environment committee would reinstate the fees until Sept. 1, 2013. It also would direct the Department of Natural Resources to meet with those who pay the fees and make recommendations by the end of 2012 on whether the fees should be raised. The bill now goes to the full Senate.

The committee chairman, Republican Sen. Brad Lager of Savannah, said there is reluctance from lawmakers and Gov. Jay Nixon's office to consider a fee increase before the 2012 elections.