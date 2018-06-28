Mo. Senate Panel Endorses Roughly $24B Budget Plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A Missouri Senate committee has approved a budget plan that cuts funding for social services but not education.

The Senate Appropriations Committee signed off Thursday on its version of a $24 billion budget for the 2013 fiscal year starting July 1. The budget is about $86 million less than the version approved earlier by the House.

This week, the Senate committee decided to hold funding flat for public colleges and universities. The panel also has cut funding for state grants to preschools and for subsidized child care to low-income working parents.

The Senate's plan also makes a smaller cut than the House had proposed in a health care program for the blind while assuming participants would start paying deductibles and premiums.

Lawmakers have until May 11 to approve a budget.