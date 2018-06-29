Mo. Senate Panel Mulls Bill to Collect Jail Fees

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri Senate panel is considering legislation that would divert lottery prize money and income tax refunds to pay off a winner's county jail debts.

State law currently requires a person confined in a county jail for a state crime to reimburse the county for the cost of the incarceration. Missouri also taps lottery winnings for unpaid child support and health care services.

The bill is sponsored by Republican Sen. Brian Munzlinger, of Williamstown. Those who owe would also forfeit their concealed weapons permit and be ineligible for hunting or fishing licenses.

The Missouri Sheriffs' Association currently estimates $3 million in unpaid jail boarding fees throughout the state.

The committee did not vote on the legislation Thursday.