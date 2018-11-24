Mo. Senate Panel Mulls Gun Control Measure

JEFFERSON CITY - With less than six weeks left in the annual session, a gun-control bill has received its first hearing by a Missouri legislative committee.

The Senate General Laws heard testimony Tuesday on a bill requiring parents to notify their child's school if they own a firearm. It would also create crimes for improperly storing a firearm and for a parent failing to stop their child from possessing an illegal weapon.

The Republican-led committee did not take a vote and is unlikely to take action on the legislation in its current form.

Sponsoring Democratic Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, of University City, says it would help urban areas cope with juvenile gang violence. Opponents say the bill would infringe on gun rights and would not solve illegal firearm possession.