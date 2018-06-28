Mo. Senate Panel Plans Hearing on Budget Measure

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri Senate committee will hear testimony next week on a proposed constitutional amendment protecting schools from budget cuts made by the governor.

Gov. Jay Nixon has the power to control the rate at which appropriations are spent and to cut spending when revenues are below the estimates on which the state budget is based.

The proposed amendment would exclude spending through the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education from the governor's budget-trimming authority.

The Senate Appropriations Committee plans a hearing Monday on the proposal from Republican Sen. Ryan Silvey, of Kansas City. If it clears the Legislature, the proposed constitutional amendment would need approval by voters on a statewide ballot.