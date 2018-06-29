Mo. Senate Panel Taking Up Tax-Cut Legislation

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri senators are taking their first look at the latest round of Republican tax-cut proposals.

A Senate committee scheduled a public hearing Thursday on three different tax-cutting bills.

One would cut taxes only for business income. Another would reduce Missouri's individual income tax rate. A third bill would phase in tax cuts for both businesses and individuals.

Republican legislative leaders have made an income tax cut a priority for the 2014 session. This year marks their second attempt at a tax cut. Last year, majority party Republicans failed to override a veto of a tax-cut bill by Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.