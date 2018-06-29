Mo. Senate Panel to Work on Criminal Code

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Legislature has adjourned for the year, but the work will go on for members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The panel will continue meeting until lawmakers return for their next regular session in January.

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Tom Dempsey has charged the committee with working on a planned revision of the state's criminal laws. Dempsey has also asked members to review the organization of the state's judiciary and the public defender system.

Lawmakers were pushing a rewrite of the state's criminal code that would add felony and misdemeanor classes. But that effort stalled as time ran out during the session that ended May 17.

The Judiciary Committee could also take up court costs, fees and other surcharges in the months ahead.