Mo. Senate Passes Bill Cutting Jobless Benefits

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri senators have passed legislation that could lead to a reduction in jobless benefits for people laid off in the future.

The bill would make Missouri one of only a few states to link the duration of unemployment benefits to the state's unemployment rate.

Missouri workers currently can receive unemployment benefits for 20 weeks.

Under the bill, the full 20 weeks of benefits would be available only if the state's unemployment rate is at least 9 percent. The maximum duration of jobless benefits would be cut by a week for each one-half percentage point reduction in the unemployment rate - bottoming out at 13 weeks of benefits when the unemployment rate is less than 6 percent.

The Senate's 24-8 vote Thursday sends the bill to the House.