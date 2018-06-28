Mo. Senate Passes Bill to Delay Candidacy Filing

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate has voted to push back the state's candidacy filing period because of uncertainties over the boundaries for legislative districts.

The filing period is set to begin Feb. 28. But the Senate voted unanimously Thursday to delay the start of the filing period until March 27.

Senators hope that extension will allow enough time for a bipartisan redistricting commission to redraw state Senate districts in response to a Missouri Supreme Court ruling. In addition to the uncertainty of state Senate districts, lawsuits also are challenging new U.S. and state House district boundaries.

The legislation now goes to the House, which has about a week to pass and send it to the governor if the filing period is to be postponed.