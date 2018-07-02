Mo. Senate Passes College Performance Funding Bill

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's four-year public universities would be rewarded for good performance under legislation passed by the state Senate.

Under the bill, the 13 universities would get funding increases tied to certain performance standards.

The colleges would work with the Department of Higher Education to develop five goals. Three of those goals must be tied to graduation and retention rates as well as job placement in a field appropriate for a graduating student's degree level.

The legislation would apply only in years the state can afford to increase higher education funding and would expire in 2016.

A 2012 state law requires the development of a funding formula for Missouri's public universities.

Senators voted 33-0 to send the measure to the House on Thursday.