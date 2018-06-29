Mo. Senate Passes College Scholarship Bill

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate has approved legislation raising the attendance requirements for students eligible for state-sponsored college scholarships.

Under the legislation, students would have to be continuously enrolled for a certain number of credit hours per semester to continue receiving state aid. It would affect recipients of Bright Flight, Access Missouri and A+ scholarships.

Sponsoring Republican Sen. David Pearce, of Warrensburg, says the requirements will provide an incentive for students to finish their degrees on time.

The bill passed the Senate 31-0 Thursday and heads now to the House. Lawmakers adjourn May 17.