Mo. Senate Passes on Ethics Bill, Campaign Caps

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate declined to vote on an ethics bill, including a proposal to reinstate campaign contribution limits.

The Senate on Wednesday debated the measure that also would have imposed a 10-year period before lawmakers could become lobbyists. The bill also would've required lawmakers to electronically report contributions of more than $25 during legislative sessions.

Sponsoring Republican Sen. John Lamping, of St. Louis, pulled his bill from the Senate floor after Senate Democrats offered an amendment to restore the contribution caps. Lamping says he wanted to take ethics reform one step at a time and not include the contribution limits.

The amendment would have capped campaign donations at $10,000 for statewide elections, $5,000 for state Senate races and $2,500 for state House contests.