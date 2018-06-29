Mo. Senate Passes Password Privacy Bill

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate has approved legislation barring employers from forcing workers to disclose their passwords for personal online accounts.

The Senate sent the measure to the House with a 34-0 vote Thursday. It prohibits bosses from disciplining or firing employees who refuse to reveal their passwords for private, online services or accounts unrelated to work.

The measure also bars employers from refusing to hire job applicants based solely on their failure to disclose personal passwords.

Employers would also get some added privacy benefits. The bill prevents workers from transferring a company's confidential or financial information to their personal accounts.

Democratic Sen. Gina Walsh, of Bellefontaine Neighbors, is sponsoring the legislation.