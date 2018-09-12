Mo. Senate Places Limits on New Airplane Purchases

JEFFERSON CITY - The state Highway Patrol's purchase of a $5.6 million airplane has brought reprisals in the Legislature.

The Missouri Senate has given initial approval to a measure requiring the patrol to seek legislative approval for any future purchases of more than $100,000 from a fund designated for the acquisition of motor vehicles, boats and aircraft.

The patrol bought the plane in December with money from that fund. The bill in the legislature also would allow the fund to be tapped for vehicle maintenance.

Republican Senator Brad Lager, of Savannah, says the plane's purchase has shaken the Legislature's trust in the patrol.

Last month, the House passed a measure making the new plane's flight logs a public record. The Senate bill needs one more vote before moving to the House.