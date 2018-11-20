Mo. Senate Proposes to Lengthen the Waiting Period for Abortions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Senate has taken up a proposal to lengthen the waiting period for abortions from the current 24 hours to 72 hours.

The state's informed consent law mandates a waiting period for a woman to have an abortion after initially seeing a doctor. Women with medical emergencies would remain exempt.

The Senate began debate on the bill Wednesday but adjourned for the day without taking a vote. Separate legislation also has been endorsed by a House committee.

South Dakota and Utah require a 72-hour wait before an abortion. Utah enacted its requirement in 2012. South Dakota's measure passed in 2011 and took effect last year after a legal challenge was dropped.