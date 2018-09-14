Mo. Senate Rejects Farm Tax Increases
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have rejected a plan that would have increased property taxes on the state's best farmland.
Property taxes for farms are based on the land's "productive value." Farms are divided into eight categories based on land quality. The State Tax Commission recommended increasing productive values for the four highest grades.
The Senate voted 19-8 on Thursday to reject the proposal. The property tax changes were for 2013 and 2014.
The tax rates have not increased since 1996. Several urban senators say it is unfair that farmers have not seen an increase in several years.
Sen. Brian Munzlinger, a Republican from Williamstown, says farmers can't afford more taxes because of flooding and other natural disasters.
