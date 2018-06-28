MO Senate Republicans torn on Greitens' lobbyist waiting period

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's Republican Senate leader is casting doubt on a proposal by Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens on a waiting period before elected officials can lobby.

Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard told reporters Thursday that he doesn't support Greitens' call for a one-to-one waiting period.

Under that plan, elected officials would need to wait a year for every year served in office before lobbying.

Richard says that would allow a lawmaker to resign after one year, wait a year and then lobby. Richard called that "backwards."

Current law bans elected officials from becoming lobbyists until six months after their terms expire.

Richard says he likely would vote for Greitens' plan if such a bill gains traction. But he'd prefer a set waiting period of a certain number of years.